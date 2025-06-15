Flamengo and Esperance de Tunis begin their Club World Cup journeys on Monday in Philadelphia, where the first-ever competitive match between a Brazilian team and one from Tunisia will take place.

The matchup is one between two domestic titans and is a rare occasion to see how their might matches up against each other as both battle for one of the top two spots in Group D, which also includes Chelsea and MLS' LAFC. The odds, not only in this match but in this group, favor Flamengo as one of the sides likely to notch a spot in the round of 16, making them one of several Brazilian sides who hope to do South America proud during this tournament. For Esperance, though, this is a unique opportunity to showcase their strengths on a stage as big as this one.

Both sides enter the match in strong form, with Esperance winning nine of their last 10 matches and Flamengo sitting atop Brazil's Serie A table as thing stand. How exactly the two teams will match up against each other in a somewhat rare competitive match between CONMEBOL and CAF teams, though, is the big – and fascinating – question that looms large over this matchup.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Flamengo vs. Esperance de Tunis, odds

Date : Monday, June 17 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 17 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Flamengo -320; Draw +400; Esperance de Tunis +850

How they qualified

Flamengo won the 2022 Copa Libertadores to qualify for this competition, their third title, while Esperance de Tunis qualified for the Club World Cup as the best-ranked eligible team through CAF's four-year ranking of clubs.

Player to watch

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Flamengo: A veteran of Uruguay's national team and a longtime mainstay of the Brazilian club game, Giorgian de Arrascaeta continues to be a crucial player for Flamengo. He already has nine goals and four assists to start the season in the Serie A, scoring from nine of his 10 shots on target so far in 11 league matches. Flamengo are undoubtedly one of the Brazilian teams who can realistically aim for a spot in the round of 16 so expect de Arrascaeta to serve as a crucial part of their strategy for a deep run at the competition.

Prediction

Between the in-form de Arrascaeta and their historic might in South America, it is hard to bet against Flamengo in this historic matchup between a side from Brazil and one from Tunisia. Expect the Uruguay international to ensure his side are off to a strong start at the Club World Cup as they target a spot in the round of 16. Prediction: Flamengo 2, Esperance 0