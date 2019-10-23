Flamengo vs. Gremio: Copa Libertadores semifinal live stream, TV channel, watch online, prediction, pick
The winner of Wednesday's matchup at Maracana Stadium will face River Plate in the final
Gremio and Flamengo are set for battle on Wednesday night with a spot in the 2019 Copa Libertadores final on the line. The winner advances to face River Plate on Nov. 23 in Santiago, Chile. The first leg ended 1-1 at Gremio, with the hosts getting a late goal to avoid heading to Rio de Janeiro with a deficit. River advanced past Boca Juniors on Tuesday night by a 2-1 aggregate score after losing the second leg 1-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa Libertadores: Flamengo vs. Gremio
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Maracana Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Flamengo -145 | Gremio +440 | Draw +260
Storylines
Flamengo: This is a team that has invested heavily in its squad and it has paid off. Flamengo is on the verge of running away with the Brazilian top flight with its 10-point lead and incredible 20-4-3 record. As far as Copa Libertadores play goes, anything can happen. But with Gabriel Barbosa leading the front line along with Bruno Henrique, they'll have their chances to put this one away, put the pressure on Gremio and advance to its second major international final since 2017.
Gremio: This is an experienced team that boasts many players that have won this competition before. Gremio won two seasons ago by dominating Lanus in the final, and while going to Flamengo and getting a result won't be easy, Renato Gaucho's team is capable of pulling off the upset. After losing at home to Palmeiras in the knockout stage, Gremio went on the road and earned an impressive 2-1 victory to move on via the away goal rule. The team has only scored one goal in its last two games though in the league, so they must take the chances they get, which may not be many.
Prediction
Everton Cebolinha shines for Gremio, but Flamengo has too much talent. Look for Fla to score once in each half and move on to the final in Chile.
Pick: Flamengo 2, Gremio 1
