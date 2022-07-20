CR Flamengo RJ has finally gotten its season on track and will host EC Juventude in a Brazilian Serie A matchup on Wednesday on Paramount+. The home team has rebounded from a brutal start to the season and is looking like the team that almost won it all last year, winning six of its last eight matches across all competitions and three of its last five domestic matches. Flamengo comes off a 2-0 win over Coritiba and prepares to host Juventude, which is sitting at the bottom of the Brazilian Serie A table with just two wins on the season. Will Juventude pull off a surprise upset or will Flamengo be too much to contain? You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in Brasilia, Brazil is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Flamengo vs. Juventude odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the -340 favorite (risk $340 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Juventude is listed as the +800 underdog, while a draw is priced at +370.

How to watch Flamengo vs. Juventude

Flamengo vs. Juventude date: Wednesday, July 20

Flamengo vs. Juventude time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Flamengo vs. Juventude time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Brazilian Serie A picks for Juventude vs. Flamengo

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Flamengo vs. Juventude, Eimer is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. Flamengo has scored 13 goals in its last five matches, while Juventude has conceded 28 goals in its first 17 matches. This is also why the expert believes Flamengo will be the first team to score in the first half and be ahead at the one-hour mark.

These two teams are headed in very opposite directions. While Flamengo is in position to climb the Serie A table and get into the Libertadores group stage, Juventude is staring down relegation for a third year in a row.

"A combination of a backline that can't defend and fights amongst the coaching staff is setting this team up for a brutal comeback if it wants to stay in the league," Eimer told SportsLine. "Juventude will need to be firing on all cylinders to stop a Flamengo team that has been in sync this month, and we can expect a tough matchup with multiple goals from the home side." Stream the match now here.

