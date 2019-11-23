Flamengo vs. River Plate: Copa Libertadores final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about the game
The Copa Libertadores final is set for Saturday as reigning champ River Plate of Argentina takes on red-hot Flamengo for the biggest trophy in the Western Hemisphere. The match was originally set to be played in Santiago, Chile but had to be moved due to security concerns in the country and will now be played in Lima, Peru.
River has won the title four times, while Flamengo has won the cup once.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
River vs. Flamengo
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Lima, Peru
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
River: This is a team full of confidence with plenty of guys who won the title last year. Coach Marcelo Gallardo could be coaching his last match with the club as he's been linked with Inter Miami of MLS, though his agent told CBS Sports that the rumors "make him laugh." If it is his last one, he's got the chance to go out a champion and expects to win. That's just the confidence he has and his team has, which has been key to the success.
Flamengo: This team's revival has been backed by a fantastic manager in Jorge Jesus and also the willingness to splash the cash, which is rare in South America. They are loaded all over and will be just as confident if this one goes to penalty kicks with arguably the best penalty shot stopper in the world in Diego Alves.
River vs. Flamengo prediction
Flamengo has been unstoppable, and it continues, with Gabriel Barbosa scoring twice.
Pick: Flamengo 2, River 1
