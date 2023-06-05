Flamengo will host Vasco da Gama on Monday in Brazilian Serie A action on Paramount+. Flamengo is eighth in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A table with 13 points in eight matches, while Vasco da Gama is 19th with just six points from their first eight fixtures. Flamengo is on a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, while Vasco da Gama is on a three-match losing streak and their only win came during the opening weekend of the season against Atletico Mineiro. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Flamengo vs. Vasco da Gama odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the -103 favorite (risk $103 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Vasco da Gama are the +275 underdogs, while a draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Flamengo vs. Vasco da Gama

Flamengo vs. Vasco da Gama date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Flamengo vs. Vasco da Gama time: 7 p.m. ET

Brazilian Serie A picks for Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For Flamengo vs. Vasco da Gama, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -125 payout (risk $125 to win $100). This is a matchup that looks a little lopsided on paper, but heavy fixture congestion should lead to a rotated squad for Flamengo, opening the door for Vasco da Gama to be competitive going forward.

Vasco da Gama have scored in five of their eight league matches this season and had multiple goals in three of those encounters. They've also been scoring against quality teams, finding the back of the net against Palmeiras, Sao Paulo and Fluminese while also upsetting second-place Atletico Mineiro with a 2-1 win during the opening weekend of the season.

Meanwhile, Flamengo has scored a goal in every match they've played this season and have only managed four clean sheets in 12 matches between league play and Copa Libertadores. That's why Eimer likes both teams to score here and is also playing over 2.5 goals. Stream the match now here.

