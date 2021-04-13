Florentino Perez will be Real Madrid president for another four years until at least 2025 after winning the Spanish giants' latest election unopposed.

In an official statement on Tuesday, Real confirmed Perez's re-election alongside the Board of Directors at a ceremony at Real Madrid City. It's his fourth consecutive presidential election after 2009, 2013 and 2017.

Since the 74-year-old Spaniard took the top role at Santiago Bernabeu back in July of 2000, Los Blancos have won 26 domestic, continental and global crowns.

Perez has overseen five UEFA Champions League, five La Liga, five FIFA Club World Cup, four UEFA Super Cup, two Copa del Rey and five Spanish Supercopa titles.

With this re-election, Perez is now into his sixth term as Real president and this stint will take him up to 2025 and like each of his last three wins, he was unopposed.

The club constitution changed in 2012, demanding that challengers for the role have to meet certain criteria that includes 20 years of club membership and 15% of the club's budget with the support of Spanish banks.

The only interruption to Perez's time in charge of Los Merengues was Ramon Calderon's three-year stint between 2006-09 when the only titles won were one La Liga and Spanish Supercopa each.