Bayer Leverkusen's hopes in the Bundesliga and Champions League were today handed a devastating blow with the news that Florian Wirtz has suffered a ligament injury in his right knee that will sideline him for several weeks.

Wirtz had been left on the bench for the first half of Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Werder Bremen, a match he entered at half time as Leverkusen bid to turn around their early deficit. However, Wirtz would last only 14 minutes before he had to exit the contest following a foul and he was soon seen departing the Bay Arena on crutches.

UEFA Champions League round of 16 schedule, storylines: How to watch UCL on Paramount+ Pardeep Cattry

With Leverkusen bidding to overturn a three goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich, Wirtz's injury could not be more badly timed. The loss of Xabi Alonso's most important player also does no favors for the Bundesliga holders unlikely bid to retain their crown. Eleven matches from the finish line, Leverkusen must make up eight points on Bayern.

"The loss of Florian obviously hits us hard in this phase of the season but we will compensate for him with a strong squad," said Simon Rolfes, Bayer 04 sporting managing director. "We know Florian and also know he will come back as soon as possible. Everybody will support him in that. We are assuming he will be fully fit again for the end of the season run-in."

Die Werkself have not offered a clear timescale on Wirtz's return and it remains to be seen if he will be available for the semifinal of the DfB Pokal against Arminia Bielefeld on April 1. The Germany international, one of Europe's best playmakers at just 21 years of age, has only grown in importance to Leverkusen in the months since they completed their unprecedented undefeated domestic season.

Only four Leverkusen players have logged more minutes across all competitions than Wirtz, who leads the team with assists on 12 as well as a tally of 15 goals that is only bettered by Patrik Schick.

Paramount+ will have every minute of this week's action including The Golazo Show, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will once again offer supplemental coverage, as well as select matches on CBS Sports Network.