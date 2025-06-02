Bayer Leverkusen are ready to hold firm in their demands for $170 million for Florian Wirtz, with Liverpool yet to meet the high price being demanded for one of Europe's outstanding playmakers. The Premier League champions submitted an offer worth just short of $150 million last week, CBS Sports understands, but are yet to reach an agreement with Leverkusen.

Such a breakthrough could come this week with further talks between Leverkusen and Liverpool expected over the coming days. The Reds remain front-runners in the pursuit of Wirtz's services, Manchester City having bowed out of the bidding and Bayern Munich informed that the 22 year old favors a move to Anfield. Given that fact and the relatively small difference between the two valuations, Liverpool are still expected to get their man, barring any surprise late entrants into the bidding.

Any deal would see Arne Slot's side smashing their transfer record for a player who has delivered 31 goals and 28 assists across 81 Bundesliga and European games in the last two seasons. In that time Wirtz led Leverkusen to an undefeated domestic double, establishing himself as one of the outstanding young talents in world football. As such it is little wonder that he has been identified as Liverpool's No.1 target as they look to strengthen a side which romped to the Premier League title.

Wirtz would be joining his former Bayer Leverkusen team mate Jeremie Frimpong at Anfield, the Dutch right back having formally been unveiled on Friday, just hours after Liverpool completed the sale of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for over $11 million.