The two biggest surprises of the round of 16 will meet in the quarterfinals on Friday after Fluminense knocked out 2025 Champions League finalist Inter by winning 2-0 last Monday while Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal surprised the world and won 4-3 against Manchester City. As the two surprises of the tournament will kick off the quarter finals, one of them will definitely be in the top four of the tournament and will meet the winning team of the tie between Chelsea and Palmeiras that will take place later on Friday night. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal, odds

Date : Friday, July 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Friday, July 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Fluminense +180; Draw +230; Al-Hilal +150

Possible lineups

Fluminense XI: Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Freytes, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Arias, Nonato, Canobbio; Everaldo.

Al-Hilal XI: Bono; Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi; Neves, Kanno; Malcom, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Dawsari; Leonardo.

Player to watch

Bono, Al-Hilal -- The Moroccan goalkeeper was phenomenal in the round of 16 tie against Manchester City as he made some key saves during the match that led the Saudi team to the unexpected victory against the team coached by Pep Guardiola. If Simone Inzaghi's side qualify for the top four of the tournament, a lot will have to do with the incredible performances of their goalkeeper.

Storyline to watch

Can Inzaghi make history already? The Italian coach joined Al-Hilal before the start of the Club World Cup after partying ways with Inter and immediately had an impact on the team, as Al-Hilal were able to surprise the world and knocked out Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after winning 4-3 in the round of 16 of the tournament. Even if it was already, by far, the best achievement for the club internationally, if he makes it into the top four, it would be even a bigger one.

Prediction

After winning 4-3 against Manchester City, we can now expect the Saudi team to win against the Brazilian side on Friday and facing either Chelsea or Palmeiras in the semifinal. Pick: Al-Hilal 2, Fluminense 1.

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.