A spot in the Club World Cup final will be decided as Fluminense and Chelsea clash on Tuesday in the first semifinal. It will be the third time during this tournament that Chelsea have faced a Brazilian team, but after falling to Flamengo, the Blues are much more prepared for the physicality that they can bring to the match. Enzo Maresca will be without Liam Delap, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, but after Joao Pedro made his Chelsea debut, there will be no shortage of attackers to choose from.

Former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will have his hands full anchoring the Fluminense defense, but he has guided the team through every challenge in their path. Alongside opportunistic scoring, Fluminense are the only non-European team left, and while they've gone about their business in a different fashion than the other Brazilian clubs, that won't take away from their chances to win this to earn a place in the final.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Fluminense vs. Chelsea, odds

Date : Tuesday, July 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Fluminense +450; Draw +260; Chelsea -150

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Fluminense: Fabio, Juan Pablo Freytes, Thiago Silva, Ignacio, Gabriel Fuentes, Nonato, Facundo Bernal, Matheus Martinelli, Samuel Xavier, Jhon Arias, German Cano

Chelsea: Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Nicolas Jackson

Player to watch

Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea: The Blues have rotated a lot during this tournament, looking to keep players fresh, but facing a defense like Fluminense, coming up in tight moments will be critical. Not only will Fernandez's set-piece delivery be an important part of the match, but he'll also need to boss the game in possession. Any hesitancy will lead to turnovers forced by Fluminense, so Chelsea will need to be on watch.

Storyline to watch

Will the ugly duckling become a swan? Fluminense manager Renato Gaucho has spoken about how much the finances from this tournament will mean to his team. "We are the ugly duckling when it comes to finances, but on the pitch it's 11 vs 11," Gaucho said.

That goes even further when it comes to their playing style, but there would be no better way to overcome this than by defeating Chelsea to set up a final that's Brazil versus the world.

Prediction

Cole Palmer will build on scoring in his last match by netting the lone goal of the game, pushing Chelsea to another Club World Final. As the Blues look to win again after triumphing in 2022, they'll be one step closer. Pick: Fluminense 0, Chelsea 1

