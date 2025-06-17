Fluminense will kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign and will face German giants Borussia Dortmund in their opening match of the tournament. The Brazilians lost the 2023-24 Club World Cup final in the competition's previous format to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The four-time Brazilian champions, who lifted the 2023 Copa Libertadores and 2024 Recopa Sudamericana, will face a Borussia Dortmund that have just signed their new star, Jobe Bellingham, who will follow the steps of his brother, now playing at Real Madrid.

Fluminense have never played against a German team in their history. Dortmund won the 1997 Intercontinental Cup, the Club World Cup's direct predecessor, by beating Brazil's Cruzeiro. The two sides will later face South Africa's Mamelodi and South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai Football Club in the group stage. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Fluminense vs. BVB, odds

Date : Tuesday, June 17 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 17 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Fluminense +500; Draw +320; BVB -195

Possible lineups

Fluminense XI: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Thiago Silva, Juan Freytes, Rene; Nonato, Thiago Santos, Martinelli; Arias, Everaldo, Kevin Serna.

BVB XI: Gregor Kobel; Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini; Julian Ryerson, Marcel Sabitzer, Felix Nmecha, Daniel Svensson; Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy.

Jobe Bellingham to start on the bench

Jobe Bellingham's move from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund was among the most headline-grabbing deals during the mini transfer window that preceded the Club World Cup and while the 19-year-old may make his debut on Tuesday, it will not be because he gets the start.

"He will not start the match tomorrow," Dortmund manager Niko Kovac said in his pre-match remarks on Monday, "Because I think he has only been with us for a week and it's not sufficient to learn about our routines and our principles."

He does expect Bellingham to earn minutes during the course of the Club World Cup after a strong first week with the group.

"He is in top shape, in very good shape," Kovac said about Bellingham. "I am quite surprised but I am also very happy about that."

The younger Bellingham joins Dortmund after a few impressive seasons in England's lower divisions, most recently with Sunderland in the Championship. He made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats and scored four goals before his move to Germany, playing all 90 minutes in their promotion playoff final victory against Sheffield United last month. Kovac describes Bellingham as someone who will add quality to their roster, which will be key after a season that was, at times, unimpressive for the Bundesliga mainstay.

"We do have a quality in the squad and we want to increase the quality that is our expectation during every single transfer window. We are not going to reinvent the wheel," Kovac said. "In football, everybody fights for his position, but I think it is too early that Jobe will have this position. I'm sure he wants to have this position. He has only been with us one week."

Player to watch

Jobe Bellingham, BVB -- Even if he's not expected to start in the opening game of the tournament, there is a lot of pressure on Bellingham after his move from Sunderland this summer. The brother of the Real Madrid star will make his debut with the German side in the tournament ahead of the new season and many expect him to replicate what his brother Jude has did at the German club.

Storyline to watch

Will Gio Reyna deliver? A successful Club World Cup can boost his chances to attract interest in the summer, as Reyna is looking to make that step needed in his career, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup starting in less than one year. Reyna missed the Gold Cup with the USMNT as he needed to play in the Club World Cup with Borussia Dortmund, and it might become a great turning point after only scoring two goals in 25 games played during the 2024-25 season with the German team.

Prediction

Dortmund are the favorites and they are expected to win in the opening match of the tournament, but at the same time, Fluminense have the experience needed to impress in the Club World Cup, led by a mix of experienced players and young talents. Pick: BVB 2, Fluminense 1.

