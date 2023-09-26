Four teams are left in the Copa Libertadores with the semifinals starting this week. Brazilian sides Fluminense and Internacional are up first with the first leg of their semifinal clash on Wednesday and compete with a spot in the final on the line. The eventual South American champion will head to Saudi Arabia in December for the Club World Cup, where they will face one of Al-Ittihad, Auckland City or Al-Ahli in the semifinals and could play Manchester City in the final.

Before they think about a holiday season trip to the Middle East, though, Fluminense and Internacional will have to get through each other. Here's what to know before watching the major matchup.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sept. 27 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Maracana -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Maracana -- Rio de Janeiro, TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Odds: Fluminense -118; Draw +250; Internacional +400

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Storylines

Fluminense: The hosts have balanced a successful Brasileirao campaign with a deep run in the Copa Libertadores and are arguably the team to beat in this fixture. Fluminense sit fifth in the league and have won three out of their last five games with goalscoring duties shared by a handful of players. Their top goalscorer in league play, German Cano, was also one of the stars of their quarterfinal tie against Olimpia when he scored three of the goals in their 5-1 aggregate win.

Internacional: A trip to the Copa Libertadores semifinals has been a highlight of Internacional's season in the midst of an unexciting Brasileirao campaign. The team is 13th in the league and has just one win in the last five -- a 2-1 win over Sao Paulo earlier this month -- but will no doubt be eager to snap the streak. It has not been a strong season for them on the goalscoring front, but Enner Valencia came up big with all three goals in their 3-0 aggregate win over Bolivar in the Copa Libertadores quarters and will no doubt aim to repeat in the semis.

Prediction

Considering their form, it's hard not to see Fluminense dominate this series. Expect them to do so from the start, and do so in a fairly routine fashion. Pick: Fuliminese 2, Internacional 0