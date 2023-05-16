Folarin Balogun has declared for the USMNT and completed the process of registering himself as a US international, a FIFA source has confirmed to CBS Sports. News of Balogun's formal switch will be a welcome boost to the USMNT setup and it will be hoped that the youngster can fill the striker position that has long been a problem for the country.

The 21 year old, on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims from Arsenal, was born to Nigerian parents in New York City and emigrated to England at the age of two. Balogun had represented both the US and England at youth level, scoring seven goals in 13 caps for the latter's Under-21 side.

Balogun has emerged as one of the most highly touted young strikers in the sport this season, scoring 19 goals in 34 games for Reims. He is expected to be sold by Arsenal this summer with the Gunners holding out for £35 million for their academy graduate.

