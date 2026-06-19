Folarin Balogun odds, picks, player props, predictions: Best bets for USA vs. Australia in 2026 World Cup

USA got off to a historic start to the 2026 World Cup with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, scoring four goals in a World Cup match for the first time ever. It also equalled USA's largest World Cup winning margin, and the Americans will try to maintain that momentum against Australia at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. Folarin Balogun scored two goals in the win over Paraguay, putting him halfway to becoming the first American to score four goals in a World Cup since 1930. Star teammate Christian Pulisic is out due to a calf injury. Balogun and USA are -169 money line favorites against Australia, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Balogun is priced at +150 (risk $100 to win $150) to score against Australia. Balogun is listed at +350 to record an assist and +120 to record 2+ shots on target. Before locking in your 2026 World Cup picks and other World Cup bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed soccer betting decisions possible. Since 2025, Sutton has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League and Bundesliga. He's also been profitable on his Champions League picks in 2026. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Folarin Balogun betting odds

Folarin Balogun anytime goal scorer (+150)

Balogun was the star for USA in its opening match, scoring a brace in the 4-1 win over Paraguay. He also scored in a friendly against Senegal leading up to the World Cup, despite only playing the second half. The 24-year-old has quickly established himself as a premier scoring option for USA.

Folarin Balogun to score or assist (-110)

Christian Pulisic was forced to exit the win over Paraguay at halftime due to a calf issue, and he is out for Friday's match. Balogun will be even more heavily relied upon with Pulisic out of the lineup, which could create additional passing opportunities as well.

Folarin Balogun to record 2+ shots on target (+120)

Balogun became the second American man to score multiple goals in a World Cup match, joining Bert Patenaude (1930). He made the official switch to USMNT in May of 2023 after previously playing for England's U21 team. Balogun has scored 11 goals in 28 caps for USA, and his teammates will be looking to get him involved again on Friday.

Top Folarin Balogun picks, player props for USA vs. Australia

Balogun anytime goal scorer (+150)

Balogun to record 2+ shots on target (+120)