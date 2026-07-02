Folarin Balogun red card suspension: Can USMNT appeal or will striker miss World Cup round of 16 vs. Belgium?

The United States men's national team are on to the round of 16, where they'll face Belgium in Seattle on July 6 at 8 p.m. ET after winning a knockout stage game at the World Cup for the first time in 24 years in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. But during that match, striker Folarin Balogun was given a red card for a rash challenge in the 64th minute, where he came down on the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Speaking after the match, Mauricio Pochettino was clear that in his view this was "never a red card." A situation where Lionel Messi had a similar play and wasn't sent off also came up, and Pochettino was clear on his feelings about both.

"For me, both weren't red cards," Pochettino said. "It's not intentional; I can talk only for Balo. But for me, it's never a red card; for me, it's about intention, and the intention wasn't to damage the opponent. Your feet land, and the intention was never to damage the opponent... For me, it's never a red card."

Technically, intention doesn't have anything to do with whether something is a dangerous play or not in a referee's eyes, but given Balogun's reaction, the Argentine is right about the nature of what occurred. Pochettino also added that Balogun is disappointed with the card, but he's also happy that the team has advanced to the round of 16, even if his suspension will bring a wrench for that round.

How long is Balogun suspended for?

Since it was a straight red card, Balogun is suspended for one game. For violent conduct, while FIFA does have the right to extend a suspension to three games, and while there is no official ruling yet, that's unlikely to be the case here.

Can the red card be appealed?

During league matches and other competitions, there can be an appeal process to try and get a red card overturned, but according to a FIFA spokesperson and USA Soccer, that process is only possible if the ban is extended to more than one game, as a red card suspension cannot be eliminated altogether at this stage. Any decision to extend the ban would need to come from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Who can replace Balogun?

The USMNT forward is their leading scorer at the World Cup with three goals so far during this tournament. He scored the opening goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina and will be a major loss facing Belgium, but that doesn't mean that Mauricio Pochettino doesn't have options. Ricardo Pepi started two games during the group stage and would be a like-for-like replacement for Balogun. Christian Pulisic has also spent time playing as a false nine under Pochettino, but with Malik Tillman being the most likely person to move to the wing if Pulisic doesn't start, that's not something that would be the top option. Haji Wright is the other player on the roster who can deputize as a nine, but that's also unlikely, as he has yet to play meaningful World Cup minutes during this tournament so starting a round of 16 match may be too much of a step up.