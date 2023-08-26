Folarin Balogun is due to finalize his move $43 million move to Monaco early next week in a deal that will, in Euro terms (€43 million), constitute the record sale made by Arsenal.

Balogun is undergoing his medical tests this weekend before formal confirmation that the United States men's national team striker is returning to Ligue 1, where his breakout 2022-23 season established himself as one of Europe's most coveted young forwards. Arsenal are expected to receive a significant sell on clause as part of the deal, having agreed to terms that were notably below the more than $60 million that they had valued the 22-year-old for.

Inter and Chelsea had engaged with Arsenal over a potential move for Balogun during the summer while Fulham had also considered the striker as a replacement for the departed Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, Monaco were the only club to formalize their interest in him and have agreed terms with the Gunners for a player who scored 22 goals on loan at Reims last season. The lure of regular first team football is said to have been a strong factor in convincing Balogun to make the move to the principality.

Meanwhile, left back Kieran Tierney is close to joining Real Sociedad on a season long loan, one where the Spanish side are expected to cover his wages. Neither player has been involved in Mikel Arteta's matchday squad for any of Arsenal's first three games of the season.