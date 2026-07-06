Folarin Balogun, USMNT face Belgium after surprise ruling; MLB All-Star rosters, biggest snubs

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⚽ Five things to know Monday

🏆 Do not miss this: World Cup Power Rankings

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Another full round of the World Cup is complete, and the round of 16 is already halfway done. Considering everything the tournament has produced thus far -- from Cabo Verde's Cinderella run and near upset of Argentina in the round of 32, to the unforgettable performances from soccer's biggest stars -- this is arguably the greatest World Cup of all time.

The weekend delivered another entertaining dose of soccer, first with Morocco opening the new round with a 3-0 rout of Canada. The following match was much tighter and saw France win a physical battle with Paraguay, 1-0, in 100-degree heat. Then it was Erling Haaland who returned to center stage with a brace in Norway's 2-1 win over Brazil, which put him in lockstep with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race. And most recently, Jude Bellingham scored two goals in a two-minute span to highlight an absolutely wild battle between England and Mexico, which the Three Lions won 3-2 to eliminate the second of the three host nations.

The United States return to action tonight against Belgium, and if the USMNT are to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, they would prove themselves as real contenders and bolster their claim to be the best squad in the nation's history. It won't be a walk in the park, though, since Belgium are the best team in our World Cup Power Rankings that they have seen all tournament.

This is the tier in which the Belgians stand:

12. Switzerland (↑3)

13. Egypt (↑5)

14. Belgium (↑8)

Our Francesco Porzio did not hold Belgium's slow start against Senegal against them but rather rewarded them for erasing a 2-0 deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Porzio: "Their dramatic late comeback against Senegal in the round of 32 was a reminder of the talent Belgium possesses throughout its squad. The frustrating part is that they seemed to remember it only when they were on the brink of elimination."

Kickoff between the United States and Belgium is set for 8 p.m. ET.

⚾ Yankees take nosedive in MLB Power Rankings

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This is not how the summer was supposed to go for the Yankees. After a couple of strong months in which they looked like one of the few actually good teams in the American League, they have completely fallen apart. New York has dropped 13 of its last 17 games, it sustained an eight-game swing in the standings to lose its AL East lead to the Rays and it continued to tumble down our MLB Power Rankings.

Our Matt Snyder explained how the mounting injuries and slumping lineup compounded to create a serious summer slump.

Snyder: "It's just not working out right now, and the Bronx Bombers aren't worthy of that moniker. They are tumbling and fast while the Rays continue to play excellent baseball -- they recently won nine in a row. If there's only one power in the AL East, it's the one playing its home games in St. Petersburg."

Here's where Snyder slotted the Yankees in this week's rankings:

9. White Sox (--)

10. Yankees (↑4)

11. Mariners (↓5)

🏀 The case for 10 teams in pursuit of LeBron James

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Every time LeBron James has reached free agency during his 23-year career, teams battled in a frenzy to secure his talents. That is no different this time around, even as King James hits the open market at the less-than-ripe age of 41. According to his agent, Rich Paul, there are at least 10 teams that have his interest.

A few of them have been tied to James from the start of this process, but there are also a couple of surprise contenders. These teams are among the possible landing spots:

76ers: "Everything changed" after the Jaylen Brown trade

"Everything changed" after the trade Nuggets: James and Paul are "close to" the Kroenke family

James and Paul are "close to" the Kroenke family Timberwolves: James has respect for the front office and Jaden McDaniels

That's not the only factor that could draw James to Minnesota, either. The Timberwolves have reportedly become even more serious about bringing him in, and the fact that he could help deliver the first pro sports championship to the city of Minneapolis in 35 years might help him settle the GOAT debate.

The Warriors have long been viewed as the frontrunners to land James, but if a surprise team like the Timberwolves swoop in and add him to their roster, it could be devastating to a Golden State team that put all its eggs in one basket.

Of course, the entire landscape can change with one move. Just like how the 76ers put their name in the ring when they acquired Brown, we can foresee multiple other teams attempting to pull off a blockbuster move in order to entice James. Our Sam Quinn explained why a handful of teams, including the Rockets, could go that route and perhaps trade for Kyrie Irving.

Quinn: "They badly needed guard play last season, and while they hope Fred VanVleet's return addresses that need, Irving could as well. Oh yeah, and they employ Kevin Durant. At least as far as championship contention goes... why are the Rockets not viewed as a superior "Expendables" style last run for a group of aging legends over the Warriors?"

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🎾 Wimbledon, Round of 16, 6 a.m. on ESPN2 and 8 a.m. on ESPN

⚾ Phillies at Royals, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ World Cup: Portugal vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League: Hawks vs. Thunder, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Astros at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Summer League: Lakers vs. Spurs, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ World Cup: United States vs. Belgium, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League: Warriors Blue vs. Nets, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 Summer League: Grizzlies vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Diamondbacks at Padres, 9:40 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Summer League: Heat vs. Warriors Gold, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Summer League: Bucks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Storm at Sparks, 10 p.m. on USA Network