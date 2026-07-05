Folarin Balogun available for USMNT World Cup round of 16 match vs. Belgium: FIFA lifts red card suspension

The United States men's national team has received a major boost to their hopes of defeating Belgium as striker Folarin Balogun's red card suspension has been lifted. Balogun was sent off in the second half of the United States' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina for a challenge on a defender, which the referee punished with a red card following a VAR review. Now FIFA's disciplinary committee has overturned it, making him available for the round of 16 and removing his one-game suspension.

FIFA released a statement on the red card, which includes a probationary period of one year:

"In line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

US Soccer has also issued a statement, saying they're looking forward to fan support in Seattle, where they'll now have Balogun available.

"We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."

While U.S. Soccer was engaged with FIFA over the suspension, they found out the news in a phone call Saturday morning, according to CBS Sports' Pardeep Cattry. And the team was told shortly thereafter in a team meeting.

The red card itself resulted from a questionable set of circumstances. Balogun was not even cautioned on the field initially, and it was only after a slow motion replay that VAR reviewed the events. However, FIFA's decision to overturn the suspension did not question the initial awarding of the red card, only asserted it's rights to suspend a suspension for a probationary period when it decides to.

Has a suspension like this been overturned before?

There was no official process to appeal, but the judicial body reserves the right to fully or partially suspend disciplinary action. This is a similar reason as to why Cristiano Ronaldo was available to start the World Cup after picking up a red card against Ireland, which would've seen him miss the opening match of the World Cup for Portugal. FIFA similarly suspended that red card, which has allowed him to play for his national team without missing any games.

It's a major boost to the team as Balogun has scored three goals in the World Cup so far. His presence in the attack has created a real danger, and it'll be on display as they look to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 when they defeated Mexico in the round of 16 under Bruce Arena.