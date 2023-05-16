With one sentence from FIFA, what was once an intriguing curio in a hectic summer transfer window has now become a matter of profound national significance for the United States of America: where will Folarin Balogun play his football next season? The Arsenal striker, on loan at Reims, has officially switched his international registration from England to the United States men's national team, in a stroke going from one of several promising young forwards vying to succeed Harry Kane in five or so years to a foundational figure in the bid for home glory in 2026.

With 19 goals in Ligue 1 this season, reflecting a superb decision to move to France that he himself was the driving force of, Balogun has become one of Europe's most talked about and coveted young forwards. The attention on him will only intensify now that he profiles to be the USMNT's starting striker at their home World Cup. Where could he start the 2023-24 campaign? Let's take a look:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Arsenal

Once his loan spell at Reims ends, Balogun will return to Arsenal a player with a dramatically different standing and expectations than the one who departed. The Gunners have long thought highly of the 22 year old, but they and he accept the reality of his situation after a breakout campaign. Balogun wants regular first team football. Arsenal cannot offer him any guarantees in that regard with Gabriel Jesus established as their No.9 and Mikel Arteta keen to add to his attacking options this summer. That is likely to take the form of a versatile forward who can play across the frontline with Moussa Diaby and Mohammed Kudus figuring prominently among the players they are considering. And all that is even before considering current Arsenal backup, Eddie Nketiah.

Ultimately Balogun is viewed as among Arsenal's more likely departures in a summer where they will be looking to fund an injection of quality that would include two new midfielders and reinforcements in defense. A price tag of around £35 million goes a fair way to funding a move like Declan Rice from West Ham.

RB Leipzig

In a summer where they will be looking to replace the goals of Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku, Leipzig have Balogun on a list of targets that also includes Canada's Jonathan David. Ultimately the decision may well come down to cash with Lille expected to demand a fee of around €65 million for David, contracted until 2025, whilst Balogun's fee would be more within reach. Leipzig are said to have balked at Arsenal's initial demands for the 22 year old but their interest has not faded.

Balogun also profiles as a decent fit for what might be considered RB's traditional approach (if such a concept is possible for a club repurposed for the needs of an energy drinks conglomerate). With Reims he has excelled in a counter-attacking system that gets him the ball moving swiftly up the field and putting him in a position for close range finishes. Leipzig have oscillated in their commitment to a similar approach but under Marco Rose seem to have settled on a more direct approach. A side that plays the right football, has a space in attack, can likely offer Champions League football and has need for a center forward? Leipzig certainly tick all the boxes for Balogun.

Marseille

It's in Ligue 1 that Balogun made his name and Marseille would like to extend his stay in France, though they need to leapfrog Lens in the final three games of the season to ensure they have Champions League money to play with this summer. The potential value of the USMNT star to OM becomes extremely apparent when you look at their scoring chart. Four of their top five scorers are former Arsenal team mates of Balogun, the issue is that three of those who join tuxedo icon Chancel Mbemba on the list are left wing backs Nuno Tavares (six goals in all competitions) and Sead Kolasinac (four) as well as deep-lying midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (five). Only 34 year old Alexis Sanchez (16) has hit double figures in all competitions this season.

Marseille are not the only French club to fancy Balogun, who is said to be of interest to Lille if David departs the club. They will doubtless be buoyed by how settled the youngster is in France. In March Balogun said of Ligue 1: "Of course I have had a good year here and to a lot of people it makes sense for me to come back here. So yeah I mean I don't know what the future will bring. But definitely I would advise young players to come out here. It's a really, really tough league, a league that will help you to improve. You get to play in crazy atmospheres. If you're ready to take yourself out of your comfort zone, I would advise any young player, I would advise any young player to come here."

Premier League

If Balogun really wants to test himself at the highest level on a weekly basis then it would have to be the Premier League. West Ham, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs who have been tracking his progress at Reims but perhaps only the latter could offer him decent assurances of a starting role on a weekly basis. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have been linked with a move and have swiftly developed a reputation for coaxing swift growth out of talented youngsters like Balogun.

The opportunity to test himself at the highest level would be a double-edged sword however. Balogun may be scoring for fun in Ligue 1 but there is quite the step required from the French top flight to its English counterpart. Many players have taken that stride with ease, many more have not and have fallen foul to a competition that prioritises development only when there is not relegation to worry about or European qualification to dream of.

Serie A

Balogun has also been linked with several clubs from Serie A. AC Milan hold a strong interest in him but are not in a position to commit to any big money moves at the moment, given that they cannot be sure whether they will be playing in the Champions League this season, a matter which is as much up to the governing bodies judging Juventus as it is Stefano Pioli's side. Inter Milan have also been linked with him while Napoli could well find themselves in the market for a striker and with money to burn if Victor Osimhen departs.

One thing is for sure, he will certainly not be short of takers. While that will be good news for Arsenal it will pose quite the conundrum for Balogun. If his move to Reims is anything to go on though, he can be trusted to make the right call.