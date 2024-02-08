The focus on Sunday might be the Super Bowl, but ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' clash with the San Francisco 49ers, there will be plenty of time to discuss the other football in the buildup.

UEFA Champions League Today host Kate Abdo will be joined by analysts Thierry Henry and Micah Richards for Football Meets Football, an hour-long special on Saturday from Las Vegas that will preview the return of Champions League action. It is one part of CBS Sports' build-up for the resumption of play on Tuesday, with the Champions League trio also set to join the NFL Today pregame show from Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about Football Meets Football, which will set the tone before the round of 16 begins.

How to watch

Football Meets Football will air live at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 10 on CBS Sports Golazo Network for free. The one-hour show will also be available on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app.

About Football Meets Football

Abdo, Henry and Richards will preview the round of 16 matchups from the famed Bellagio Hotel and Casino. Play begins Tuesday with the first legs of Manchester City's tie with Copenhagen and Real Madrid's clash with RB Leipzig, while other high-profile matchups that will play out over the course of the next few weeks include Barcelona's faceoff with Napoli and Inter's meeting with Atletico Madrid.

All Champions League matches will be available on Paramount+ this season, with select matchups reserved for CBS Television Network.

The collaboration between the NFL and the Champions League does not end there. Abdo, Henry and Richards will be present at Paramount Expedition Vegas at the Mirage on Thursday, Feb. 8 for a fan meet and greet. The site will also host a Champions League activation, which includes a ball-kicking challenge.

How to watch the Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV: CBS/Nickelodeon | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App