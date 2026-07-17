Footy Fix: All eyes on World Cup as Argentina and Spain meet in epic clash for the trophy

The weekend is almost here and the most important match of the year as well. On Sunday, Spain and Argentina will meet for the World Cup final at the MetLife stadium: Who will lift the World Cup? Will it be Lamine Yamal claiming his first title, or Lionel Messi leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cups, making them the first team to repeat as champions since Brazil in 1962? Want to know more? I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Friday, July 17

🇺🇸 MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC, 4:25 p.m. ➡️ ATV

Saturday, July 18

🇺🇸 USL: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS

🇺🇸 NWSL: Denver Summit FC vs. Portland Thorns, 2 p.m. ➡️ CBS

🇺🇸 NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 2 p.m. ➡️ CBS

🏆 World Cup 3rd place final: France vs. England, 5 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Sunday, July 19

🏆 World Cup 1st place final: Spain vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

⚽ The Forward Line

🇦🇷 Argentina's dramatic win

Getty Images

The World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina was one of the most incredible and entertaining moments in the history of the sport as Lionel Messi's team made a late comeback in the second half of the match against the side coached by Thomas Tuchel. Thanks to the goals scored by Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, Messi and the Albiceleste will try to defend the title on Sunday against Spain. Here's how our own Chuck Booth broke it down:

Booth: "Back from the dead, Argentina scored twice after the 85th minute to book their place in the World Cup final after defeating England 2-1. It's a second consecutive appearance in the final for Argentina as they look to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil, who won in 1958 and 62. Argentina will meet Spain at MetLife Stadium on Sunday during what will be the first meeting of the reigning European and South American champions in the World Cup final. Needing late magic every step of the way during this World Cup journey, this has been quite a run for Argentina, and it could be a chance to send 39-year-old Lionel Messi off on a high note in what could be his final World Cup appearance."

🏆 Coverage of the Final 24/7

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.