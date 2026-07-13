Footy Fix: And then there were four; Argentina, England, France, Spain fight for World Cup title

Here we go! This is the week we have all waiting for as the World Cup semifinals and finals will take place starting from Tuesday, when France will meet Spain before England's matchup against Argentina that will take place the following day. On Sunday, the final act of the 2026 World Cup will take place at the MetLife stadium. Want to know more about what's next I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Tuesday, July 14

🏆 World Cup: France vs. Spain, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Wednesday, July 15

🏆 World Cup: England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 Which would be the best final option?

Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup final will take place on Sunday this week and there are four options for the game that will take place at MetLife stadium at 3 p.m. ET. A potential rematch of the 2024 UEFA Euro final between Spain and England headlines the possibilities, alongside Spain vs. Argentina and France vs. England. Then there's a repeat of the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France, which our own Pardeep Cattry ranked as the most intriguing matchup of them all:

Cattry: "This should be the boring pick. France and Argentina meeting in a third consecutive World Cup and second straight final should not be inspiring but to their credit, these two have never kept things boring. France outdid Argentina in a dramatic round of 16 game in Russia in 2018 that France won 4-3 en route to the title, while the 2022 final that saw the two sides locked at 3-3 before Argentina won a penalty shootout was one of the sport's most exciting games in recent memory. There's no reason a meeting on Sunday would be less thrilling — France and Argentina are dramatic foils at this World Cup, perhaps the fracas of La Albiceleste the only thing that can disrupt an impressively consistent France. The storylines write themselves, too — Messi could play his final World Cup match with the game's biggest trophy on the line, while Mbappe will look to firmly acquire the spotlight that Argentine will one day leave behind. Plus, the pair would likely duke it out not only for the golden boot but for the title of the World Cup's greatest-ever goalscorer, two worthy players battling it out on sport's biggest stage."

👀 Semifinal Coverage 24/7

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.