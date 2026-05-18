Footy Fix: Arsenal look to boost Premier League title chances vs. Burnley; Man City with tricky test Tuesday
The Premier League title race could look much clearer by Tuesday evening
Hello! The final weeks of the European season are upon us, and while some teams inch towards a crowning achievement, others are already looking ahead to the following campaign. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a look at the biggest games to watch on Monday and Tuesday.
📺 Footy fix
All times U.S./Eastern
Monday, May 18
🏴 EPL: Arsenal vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network
Tuesday, May 19
🏴 EPL: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ USA Network
🏴 EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3:15 p.m. ➡️ Peacock
🇺🇸 U.S. Open Cup: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
🇺🇸 U.S. Open Cup: St. Louis City vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network