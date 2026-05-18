Hello! The final weeks of the European season are upon us, and while some teams inch towards a crowning achievement, others are already looking ahead to the following campaign. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a look at the biggest games to watch on Monday and Tuesday.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, May 18

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Arsenal vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

Tuesday, May 19

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3:15 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇺🇸 U.S. Open Cup: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 U.S. Open Cup: St. Louis City vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network