Season's greetings and welcome to the Golazo newsletter. While you're hopefully enjoying some well-earned relaxation over the festive period there's no rest for the world of football with the Premier League, Serie A and the Africa Cup of Nations among the competitions that have been in full swing over recent days. I'm James Benge, let's dive into it!

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Dec. 29

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town, 1 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 AFCON: Zambia vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🏆 AFCON: Comoros vs. Mali, 2 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Leicester City vs. Derby County, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League One: Cardiff City vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Birmingham City vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Tuesday, Dec. 30

🏆 AFCON: Tanzania vs. Tunisia, 11 a.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🏆 AFCON: Uganda vs. Nigeria, 11 a.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🏆 AFCON: Benin vs. Senegal, 2 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🏆 AFCON: Botswana vs. DR Congo, 2 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ USA

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Premiership: Motherwell vs. Celtic, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 3:15 p.m. ➡️ NBCSN

🇺🇸 Major Arena Soccer League: San Diego Sockers vs. Tacoma Stars, 10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

All Episodes Now Streaming

Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.