Hello! Before the Thanksgiving cooking and eating marathon begins, there's another batch of UEFA Champions League fixtures to keep you company on Wednesday that promises to be just as intriguing as Tuesday's slate. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest in the midst of another European week.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 26

🇪🇺 UCL: Copenhagen vs. Kairat, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Pafos vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Blackburn Rovers vs. Queens Park Rangers, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Wrexham vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Atletico Madrid vs. Inter, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Sporting vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: West Bromwich Albion vs. Birmingham City, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Thursday, Nov. 27

🇪🇺 UEL: Aston Villa vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEL: Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

