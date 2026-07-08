Footy Fix: Blockbuster World Cup quarterfinals await as Lionel Messi seeks repeat; England, France loom

The United States are out of the 2026 World Cup after losing 4-1 to Belgium on Monday. However, there is plenty more to come in the coming days as the quarterfinals of the most important soccer tournament in the world are about to start, with some incredible matchups coming up. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Thursday, July 9

🏆 World Cup: France vs. Morocco, 4 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Friday, July 10

🏆 World Cup: Spain vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. ➡️ FOX

Saturday, July 11

🏆 World Cup: Norway vs. England, 5 p.m. ➡️ FOX

🏆 World Cup: Argentina vs. Switzerland, 9 p.m. ➡️ FOX

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Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.