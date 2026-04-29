Happy Wednesday one and all and hello from Madrid. James Benge here, on the ground ahead of today's second semifinal first leg in the UEFA Champions League, a clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal that I can say now with complete certainty is not going to be as good as Tuesday's thriller in Paris. Let's get to the action

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, April 29

🇪🇺 Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

🇺🇸 Open Cup: New York RB vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Columbus Crew vs. One Knoxville, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Chicago Fire vs. St. Louis City, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Houston Dynamo vs. Louisville City, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs, 9 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

Thursday, April 30

🇪🇺 Europa League: Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 Europa League: Braga vs. Freiburg, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 Conference League: Rayo Vallecano vs. Strasbourg, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 Conference League: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.