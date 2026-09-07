The UEFA Champions League is finally back! Yes, this is the week we've been waiting for as Europe's premier tournament finally returns with the first matchday of the league phase. The first round of games will also feature some huge matchups such as Real Madrid vs. Inter, Napoli vs. Arsenal and Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid. Want to know more? I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, Sept. 8

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: AEK Athens vs. LASK, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Porto vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Lille vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Inter, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Wednesday, Sept. 9

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Stuttgart vs. Viking, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Thursday, Sept. 10

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Fenerbahçe vs. Roma, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Como vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs. Sabah Masazir, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague vs. Lens, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇺 Champions League is back!

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This is a special week of soccer as the UEFA Champions League will kick off their 2026-2027 campaign across Europe with some special matches that will feature in the opening matchday of the league phase. The season starts Tuesday and will run until June 5, 2027, when the final will take place at the Metropolitano in Madrid. A handful of favorites to win the whole thing, like back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain and last season's finalists Arsenal, headline a group of teams that booked their spots in this season's competition months ago. Fellow heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Barcelona also make up the group, while Manchester United are back after two seasons away and Italian side Como are amongst the most notable newcomers to the competition. The opening matchday will feature some interesting games, such as the one between 2025-2026 finalists Arsenal and Napoli, Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid and the one between Real Madrid and Inter that will take place at the Bernabeu on Tuesday in Madrid.

Once again, you can catch all the action exclusively on the CBS Sports family of networks and Paramount+, including Champions League Today with the Legendary Theirry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards alongside host Kate Scott. And don't miss the Golazo Show, your one-stop shop for every single big moment across all 18 games of action every matchweek, all season long.

🏆 Full Days of Free Footy

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🫂 A special reunion

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Among the biggest storylines of the first week back in action, Real Madrid will host Inter at the Bernabeu, marking José Mourinho's second Champions League debut with the Spanish giants. More notably, it will be his first Champions League meeting with his former club, adding an intriguing layer to an already highly anticipated matchup, after he previously met his old club in Serie A action when Mourinho was the AS Roma manager from 2021 to 2024. The meeting is also special for another reason. Mourinho won the Champions League with Inter in 2010 before joining Real Madrid for the first time that summer and he won the 2-0 final against Bayern Munich, played at the Bernabeu, meaning the two will meet again for the first time in Europe and in the stadium where the Nerazzurri won their first Champions League in 45 years under the Portuguese coach. Inter manager Cristian Chivu was also on the pitch that night, starting at left-back for the Nerazzurri in their Champions League final against Bayern Munich on May 22, 2010. This will also mark the first time Mourinho faces Chivu since his former player went into management, adding another fascinating story to their reunion.

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💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Champions League winners💰 THE PICK: Arsenal (+600) – After losing the 2025-2026 final on penalties against PSG, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will give it another try, and they have a great chance to win the European trophy after last season's Premier League title. The Gunners have the ability and the potential to make it happen, and the Premier League win of the past season was a boost of confidence for Arteta and his team that this season will likely have less competition domestically and can focus more on the European games in the second part of the season.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips, and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

⏰ Tomorrow...

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