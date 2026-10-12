Hey! The men's club game is back in full swing, so much so that the UEFA Champions League returns Tuesday with several title contenders in the mix, while the U.S. women's national team's preparations for the Women's World Cup take an interesting turn ahead of another friendly against Spain. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest ahead of another jam-packed week.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Oct. 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Coventry City vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🌎 Friendly: Canada vs. Denmark, 3:30 p.m. ➡️ FS2

Tuesday, Oct. 13

🇪🇺 UCL: Lens vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Sabah vs. Slavia Prague, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Arsenal vs. Lille, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Inter vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Galatasaray vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Viking vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Villarreal vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 Friendly: USWNT vs. Spain, 7 p.m. ➡️ TNT



Wednesday, Oct. 14

🇪🇺 UCL: Feyenoord vs. Como, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: LASK vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Real Betis vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Bodo/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

📺 TOMORROW

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.