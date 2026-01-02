Welcome to 2026 and welcome to the Golazo newsletter. We're barely 24 hours into the new year and already the drama has been delicious with one of the biggest managerial jobs in the club game up for grabs again. That has set the scene for a fascinating game this weekend in the Premier League while in Serie A the stage is set for a thrilling title race. I'm James Benge, off we go!

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Jan. 2

🇮🇹 Serie A: Milan vs. Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, Jan. 3

🇮🇹 Serie A: Como vs. Udinese, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Premiership: Celtic vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Genoa vs. Pisa, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Parma, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Premiership: Dundee United vs. Dundee, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Juventus vs. Lecce, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ NBC

🇮🇹 Serie A: Atalanta vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇸 La Liga: Espanyol vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

Sunday, Jan. 4

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lazio vs. Napoli, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Birmingham City vs. Coventry City, 7 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Two: Milton Keynes Dons vs. Chesterfield, 7 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Cremonese, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Derby County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Norwich City vs. Stoke City, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League One: Cardiff City vs. Wigan Athletic, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 AFCON: Senegal vs. Sudan, 11 a.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇮🇹 Serie A: Verona vs. Torino, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Manchester City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ NBCSN

🏆 AFCON: Mali vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇮🇹 Serie A: Inter vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Paris ➡️ beIN Sports

All Episodes Now Streaming

Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.