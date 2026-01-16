Happy Friday one and all. What a weekend we have ahead of us. The Africa Cup of Nations final, a Manchester derby, another spin around the crisis track for Real Madrid perhaps. There's so much football to get through! Let me, James Benge, be your guide.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Jan. 16

🇮🇹 Serie A: Pisa vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇺🇸 Major Arena Soccer League: Empire Strykers vs. St. Louis Ambush, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, Jan. 17

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ USA

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Coventry City vs. Leicester City, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Watford vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Levante, 8 a.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🇮🇹 Serie A: Udinese vs. Inter, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Stoke City vs. Queens Park Rangers, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Preston North End vs. Derby County, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Wrexham vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 AFCON: Egypt vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. Sassuolo, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🇮🇹 Serie A: Cagliari vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇲🇽 Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs. Puebla, 10 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Jan. 18

🇮🇹 Serie A: Parma vs. Genoa, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Bologna vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Torino vs. Roma, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏆 AFCON: Senegal vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

