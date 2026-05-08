Happy Friday! The UEFA Champions League final will officially be contested by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate, but while the countdown to Budapest continues, there's much to discuss in England and Spain. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest ahead of a busy weekend.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 8

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Hull City vs. Millwall, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 USLL Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. ➡️ Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, May 9

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Middlesbrough vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester City vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ NBC

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Select

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lecce vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Gotham FC vs. Boston Legacy, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ Ion

🇺🇸 MLS: Nashville SC vs. D.C. United, 9:15 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Sunday, May 10

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: West Ham United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo, 9 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

🇪🇺 UECL: Strasbourg vs. Rayo Vallecano, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.