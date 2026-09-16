Welcome to the jam-packed portion of the week, featuring the start of a new UEFA Europa League campaign and more EFL Cup action starring some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, while important games take place on the other side of the Atlantic. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a glimpse at what the next couple of days on the soccer calendar have to offer.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Sept. 16

🇪🇺 UEL: Omonia Nicosia vs. Celta de Vigo, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 UEL: AC Milan vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Cup: Manchester United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Racing Santander, 3:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 U.S. Open Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Campeones Cup: Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul, 8 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

🇺🇸 NWSL: Denver Summit vs. Bay FC, 9:30 p.m. ➡️ NWSL+

Thursday, Sept. 17

🇪🇺 UEL: OFI Crete vs. Hoffenheim, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Cup: Manchester City vs. Norwich City, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UEL: Juventus vs. NEC Nijmegen, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

📺 What We're Watching

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.