Footy Fix: European soccer returns with EFL Cup and preseason friendlies across Paramount+ and CBS Sports

Happy Friday! Slowly but surely, the club game is returning to focus as the European season nears. While the continent's top clubs stay busy with preseason friendlies this weekend, a new campaign in England officially begins on Friday with the opening round of the EFL Cup. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Aug. 7

🌍 Friendly: Bayern Munich vs. Aston Villa, 8 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Cup: Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave, 8 p.m. ➡️ Amazon Prime Video

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Leagues Cup: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Juarez, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Saturday, Aug. 8

🌍 Friendly: Chelsea vs. AC Milan, 8 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏆 WAFCON: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria, 1 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🌍 Friendly: Ferencvaros vs. Real Madrid, 1 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏆 WAFCON: Morocco vs. South Africa, 4 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ Ion

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Leagues Cup: Toluca vs. LAFC, 11:10 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Sunday, Aug. 9

🌍 Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid, 7 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏆 WAFCON: Cameroon vs. Nigeria, 1 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🏆 WAFCON: Malawi vs. Ghana, 4 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🇺🇸 NWSL: Boston Legacy vs. Portland Thorns, 4 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸🇲🇽 Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🏆 PSG vs. Aston Villa

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.