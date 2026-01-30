Hello! What a week of soccer this has been between the United States women's national team completing a successful January camp where they scored 11 goals and conceded none, while the Champions League league phase has also come to a close, and we know who will face whom in the knockout stage. I'm Chuck Booth with the latest as we head to the weekend.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Jan. 30

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Köln vs. Wolfsburg, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lazio vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Espanyol vs. Deportivo Alavés, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Bristol City vs. Derby County, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 MASL: Empire Strykers vs. Kansas City Comets, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+

Saturday, Jan. 31

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Championship: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Championship: Stoke City vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Championship: Leicester City vs. Charlton Athletic, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 9:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Premier League: Leeds United Vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ➡️ USA

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. Fiorentina, 12:00 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Premier League: Chelsea vs. West Ham United 12:30 p.m. ➡️ USA

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Premier League: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. ➡️ NBC

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Elche vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Monaco vs. Rennes, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇲🇽Liga MX: Club America vs. Necaxa 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+

Sunday, Feb. 1

🇮🇹 Serie A: Torino vs. Lecce, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano, 8 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Como vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Manchester United vs. Fulham, 9 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🌎 FIFA Women's Champions Cup 3rd-place: FAR Rabat vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 9:45 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League: Tottenham vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇮🇹 Serie A: Cremonese vs. Inter, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌎 FIFA Women's Champions Cup final: Arsenal vs. Corinthians, 1 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Parma vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. PSG 2:45 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.