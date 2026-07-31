Footy Fix: How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham, Manchester City vs. Inter on CBS Sports

Hello! There's been a twist – or several – in the tale after FIFA announced a proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, a back-and-forth between world soccer's governing body and the sport's other power-brokers now officially underway. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a breakdown of the latest developments in a story that continues to force the question -- is the soul of the game for sale?

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, July 31

🏆 WAFCON: South Africa vs. Ivory Coast, 1 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🇺🇸🇨🇦 MLS: New York City FC vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

🇺🇸 NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ➡️ Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, Aug. 1

🌍 Friendly: Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 5:45 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌍 Friendly: Manchester City vs. Inter, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🏆 WAFCON: Nigeria vs. Zambia, 4 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🇺🇸 NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Stars, 4 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 MLS: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:45 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Sunday, Aug. 2

🏆 WAFCON: Ghana vs. Cameroon, 1 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave, 4 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🌍 Friendly: Liverpool vs. Leeds United, 4 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Deportes

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.