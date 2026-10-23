Happy Friday! There is no shortage of entertaining matches on the schedule this weekend no matter which side of the Atlantic Ocean you're curious about. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a glance at some of the more high-stakes encounters coming up, headlined by the latest edition of El Clasico.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Oct. 23

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m. ➡️ Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, Oct. 24

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, 7:45 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami, 5:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

🇺🇸 NWSL: Denver Summit vs. Racing Louisville, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ Ion

Sunday, Oct. 25

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, 10 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ Fandango

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 2 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Udinese vs. AC Milan, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, 4 p.m. ➡️ ABC

🇺🇸 NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit, 5 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 9 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call It What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.