Another European week awaits, the UEFA Women's Champions League taking center stage this time around. League phase play begins this week, with the continent's top teams hoping to impress early as the road to May's final at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland gets underway. Time is of the essence for players in particular – every game will count on the road to next summer's Women's World Cup in Brazil, strong club seasons paving the road for several players with eyes on that prize. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a look at what's ahead this week.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, Sept. 22

🇪🇺 UWCL: Bayern Munich vs. Man City, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 UWCL: Inter vs. Hacken, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇺 UWCL: Arsenal vs. HB Koge, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 UWCL: Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UWCL: Real Madrid vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Sept. 23

🇪🇺 UWCL: OH Leuven vs. Roma, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UWCL: Servette vs. OL Lyonnes, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇺 UWCL: Barcelona vs. Paris FC, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇺 UWCL: Chelsea vs. Austria Wien, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🏆 UWCL Returns

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.