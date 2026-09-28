The gargantuan international break is in full swing, which means it is officially time to talk about the U.S. men's national team's next generation after a strong showing over the weekend. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a closer look at the USMNT's generational shift as the games come thick and fast.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Sept. 28

🇪🇺 UNL: Belgium vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🌍 AFCON qualifying: Tunisia vs. Botswana, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🌎 CNL: Jamaica vs. Honduras, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS2

Tuesday, Sept. 29

🌍 AFCON qualifying: Lesotho vs. Morocco, 9 a.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇪🇺 UNL: Spain vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌎 Friendly: USMNT vs. Chile, 8 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🇺🇸 Strong first impression for USMNT newcomers

The U.S. men's national team started a new era on a high with a 4-1 win over Peru on Saturday, 11 players, including two of the goalscorers, making their senior team debuts as head coach Mauricio Pochettino ushers in the next generation.

The first headline-makers of a new four-year cycle were Justin Ellis and Julian Hall, who each registered their first goals for the national team against Peru. Ellis, one of three newcomers who started alongside Cavan Sullivan and Peyton Miller, combined with Gio Reyna in the fourth minute for the game's opening goal. Peru had an equalizer courtesy of Gianluca Lapadula 11 minutes later but the USMNT were dominant throughout and picked things up in the second half, particularly after a range of substitutions Pochettino made around the hour mark. Substitute Mathis Albert won a penalty that Malik Tillman successfully converted, while Hall scored to make it 3-1 and then notched the assist on Sebastian Berhalter's 90th minute strike to wrap things up.

Pochettino naturally took pride in the new players' first senior team performances, their only task for the international break to show their natural talent without the burden of undue pressure. Saturday's game was the first example in the balance he will attempt to strike over the course of a new four-year cycle, mixing in an equal number of experienced players so the newcomers can lean on their guidance while also slowly living up to their own potential. In accordance, he was full of praise for the veterans who showed the newcomers the ropes in the first week of camp by creating a supportive environment. The head coach was hesitant to get too far ahead of himself despite the excitement of the occasion, praising specific players when asked but never singling anyone out by choice – instead,he would use questions about one player to compliment the group. His optimism about the USMNT's future, though, could not always be contained.

Pochettino: "Look, the language of football is good players connecting. They don't need too much time together, and because they are good, they have quality, they connect so quick. They only need [a] few training sessions. If they don't have quality, it's difficult. You can train during one year, and maybe that connection never happens -- a natural, organic connection. It's because they have massive quality. They have massive talent. That is why they connect. The good players connect. They don't need time."

🏆 Don't Miss the Action

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.