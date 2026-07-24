Footy Fix: Jurgen Klopp returns to coaching, MLS action picks up, NWSL slate highlighted by Sunday clash

It's time to move on after the end of the 2026 World Cup as the MLS season has resumed while European clubs are preparing ahead of the new campaign. At the same time, there's some big news when it comes to the coaching gigs for two of Europe's most successful nations. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

Friday, July 24

🇲🇽 Liga MX: Atlante vs. America, 10 p.m. ➡️ TUDN

Saturday, July 25

🤝 Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sunderland, 6 p.m. ➡️ ESPN Deportes

🇺🇸 MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ ATV

🇺🇸 MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ ATV

🇺🇸 MLS: New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ ATV

🇺🇸 MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ ATV

Sunday, July 26

🇺🇸 NWSL: San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign, 5 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

⚽ The Forward Line

🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp is back!

Getty Images

The German national team unveiled Jurgen Klopp as their new coach on Friday as the former Liverpool manager makes his comeback on the sideline after two years working as head of global soccer at Red Bull. Klopp, who is expected to take charge of the German national team for the next four years and lead the team at the 2030 World Cup, spoke about his comeback during a press conference Friday:

Klopp: "The day you don't want me anymore, I'm gone -- without any severance pay. If you say tomorrow that he's rubbish, I'm gone. Not just one person, it would have to be more than that. If the federation says he's rubbish, I'm gone. If you behave badly and don't leave my family in peace, I'm gone. Criticize me if something doesn't work. I'm happy to work on it. It's all about the job. Klopp doesn't have a career after the national team. Ideally, this is the highlight of my career."

Klopp also said he's ready to make changes in the national team and also in German soccer:

Klopp: "I want to get very involved in the structures. Whoever brings in Jurgen, gets Jurgen. Everyone is happy today, but I'm not sure if that will be the case every day. I want to improve everything. I want to present the German national team in a positive light, so that we can eventually get back to the top. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

The quality is there to make a huge impact with the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and a bunch of other young players, but getting Germany back to the highest heights will be quite the task. Germany believe Klopp can do it, and we will get our first look in September against the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League play.

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