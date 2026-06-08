Footy Fix: Last international friendlies on hand as teams fine tune ahead of Thursday's World Cup kickoff

Happy Monday and...it's World Cup week! The moment we've been waiting for for four (well 3.5) years is finally here. The 48 teams that will participate in the summer tournament are now in the United States, Canada and Mexico where on June 11 the opening match between Mexico and South Africa will kick off the most awaited competition in the world. Want to know something about the World Cup? I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, June 8

⚽ International friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland, 3:10 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ International friendly: Peru vs. Spain, 10 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

Tuesday, June 9

⚽ International friendly: Iraq vs. Venezuela, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ International friendly: Senegal vs. Saudi Arabia, 7 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ International friendly: Argentina vs. Iceland, 9 p.m. ➡️ FuboTV

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 How USMNT should line up

Getty Images

With only a few days left before the opening match of the United States men's national team against Paraguay, Mauricio Pochettino is about to name his first-ever lineup at the World Cup with the national team. After the friendlies, a 3-2 win against Senegal and a 2-1 loss to Germany, the United States will face Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye in the group stage of the tournament. Here's our own Chuck Booth breaking down what to expect from the Argentinian head coach:

Booth: "The positioning of Sergino Dest was one of the biggest changes for the USMNT, as while technically he's been listed as a wingback, Dest has been operating more as a winger, pushing the pace of the attack ahead of Alex Freeman playing as a natural right back. It has added dynamism to the USMNT setup and may create a scenario heading into the World Cup that the attack is the strength that the team should lean on. With Weston McKennie as a number 10 and Malik Tillman in behind, Tyler Adams had to cover significant ground, but no one on the team created more chances than Tillman's five during this window. Sure, it's a small sample size, but when Pochettino mentions that Tillman can play everywhere, and he was also among the most used players for the USMNT during the break, all signs point to Tillman starting when Paraguay will look to bunker and counter the United States."

➡️ USMNT show some positives in a loss

Despite losing 2-1 to Germany in the last friendly match before the start of the World Cup, Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT showed some positive things. Speaking about the game, the Argentinian coach said, "Maybe we spend too much energy. We were so excited in the presentation of the players before the game. They were sometimes overexcited, and we know very well that you drain the energy in these moments, but I think it's a great opportunity, and to live that experience for sure helps in the first game of the World Cup." Here's how our Pardeep Cattry broke down the friendly defeat against the side coached by Julian Nagelsmann:

Cattry: "The game marked one final experiment of the Pochettino era, a batch of 26 games building up to the World Cup that have been defined by tinkering – sometimes simply for the sake of it. Saturday's team, though, looked as close to a World Cup starting lineup as he might have been able to envision, considering Richards' injury specifically. After 18 months of wondering what exactly Pochettino's version of the U.S. team might look like, we seem to finally have our answer. The team has trended much like a group project that was assigned well in advance but was only completed right before the deadline, which is perfectly fine for an assignment in which the destination matters much, much more than the journey."





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