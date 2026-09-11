The first of several UEFA Champions League weeks has officially come to a close but the storylines linger on into the weekend action, especially in Sunday's Manchester derby. Plus, the NWSL Shield race might flip on its head in a pivotal weekend in the midst of the playoff push. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Sept. 11

🇮🇹 Serie A: Venezia vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Gotham FC, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ NWSL+

Saturday, Sept. 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: West Ham United vs. London City Lionesses, 7:45 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Hull City, 10 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lazio vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Real Madird vs. Rayo Vallecano, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 NWSL: San Diego Wave vs. North Carolina Courage, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ Ion

🇺🇸 MLS: Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Sunday, Sept. 13

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Levante vs. Barcelona, 10:15 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Boston Legacy, 1 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🇮🇹 Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 MLS: San Diego FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 9 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

⚽ Streaming Free

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.