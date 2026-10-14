Champions League is here! The men's club game is back in full swing, so much so that the UEFA Champions League returns Wednesday after an eventful night with several title contenders in the mix, while the U.S. women's national team's preparations for the Women's World Cup continue after drawing 2-2 against Spain. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest!

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Oct. 14

🇪🇺 UCL: Feyenoord vs. Como, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: LASK vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Real Betis vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Bodo/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL: Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

‼️ Lisandro Martinez speaks up

Getty Images

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez did not hold back on his team after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid, arguing the Red Devils' squad is not strong enough to compete in Europe's top club competition and also pointing fingers at the club directors. The away side conceded in the first minute thanks to a goal from Alex Baena, while Ademola Lookman bagged a second in the 79th minute of a dominant performance from the Spanish side. The result leaves United with just three wins in nine games across all competitions this season, raising questions over the future of coach Michael Carrick. Speaking on the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show, Martinez had some strong words against his club:

Martinez: "We're not playing well as a team. You can see the disconnection. We can't [string] three or four passes together, and the body language [is bad]. We missed some chances; we are negative, and yeah, when you play against these teams, especially in the Champions League, you can't miss opportunities, and you can't concede the goal we conceded in the first minutes. When you watch television and watch the games, you see the players and the managers, and you put the finger [and blame them], which is right. We take the responsibility, but also, as a club, I expect more. I'm not gonna close my mouth. I expect more. We need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League, talk more about winning the Premier League instead of other things. Every season, we're talking about the same thing. Of course, but if we don't say the truth, nothing will change."

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