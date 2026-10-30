It's a big weekend around Europe as some of the most exciting matches of the season will take place between Saturday and Sunday. Inter and AC Milan will face each others for the first Derby della Madonnina of the season, while Udinese will host AS Roma earlier on Saturday on CBS. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Oct. 30

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Sheffield United vs. Wrexham, 4 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic , 8 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, Oct. 31

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 8:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Levante vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Millwall vs. Derby County, 11 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: West Ham vs. WBA, 11 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Southampton vs. QPR, 11 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Udinese vs. AS Roma, 1 p.m. ➡️ CBS

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: AC Milan vs. Inter, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Alaves, 4 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

Sunday, Nov. 1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: London City Lionesses vs. Manchester City, 7 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lazio vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid, 10:15 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇺🇸 Lexington SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2 p.m. ➡️ CBSSN

🇮🇹 Serie A: Juventus vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Gotham vs. Utah Royals, 5 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🇺🇸 New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBSSN

⚽ The Forward Line

🏟️ Inter and AC Milan unveil new stadium plans ahead of the Derby

Getty Images

On Saturday, AC Milan will host Inter at San Siro for the first Derby della Madonnina of the season. It's a clash between two of the most important teams in Europe and the first derby for Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim, who joined AC Milan in the summer after leaving Manchester United in January. The two clubs will play at the iconic Italian arena, but on Thursday they unveiled plans for the new stadium that will replace San Siro, which both clubs currently share. The new San Siro will be named Generali Stadium after Italian insurer Generali acquired the naming rights in a deal worth €650 million ($725 million) over 20 years.

The project is a "71,500-seat stadium designed around one of football's most iconic atmospheres, setting a new standard for the live fan experience," according to the clubs. A bold architectural vision by Foster + Partners and MANICA, bringing together Lord Norman Foster and David Manica, the two architects who previously worked on the design of London's Wembley Stadium. The new arena will feature a striking X-frame structure and a sweeping double-curved roof, conceived to become Milan's next landmark. The stadium is a "defining investment" by RedBird and Oaktree, the owners of AC Milan and Inter, respectively, to "strengthen sporting competitiveness, unlock future growth and help shape the next era of Italian football." Two seating tiers form a continuous 360-degree bowl, creating exceptional sightlines and an immersive connection between fans and pitch. At either end, the Curvas rise as single, steep walls of support, drawn forward toward the field of play with seating inclinations of up to 37 degrees to amplify both atmosphere and visual impact. At the heart of the design is a distinctive structural form, whose powerful rhythm recalls both the legacy of Italian engineering and the intricate craftsmanship of the Duomo di Milano.

⚽ Serie A on CBS

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

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