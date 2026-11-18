The Mauricio Pochettino era is officially over as the Argentine head coach led the U.S. men's national team in his last match in charge Tuesday night before starting his new adventure at Manchester United, where he was announced last week. Pochettino will kick off his new gig with a challenging Premier League meeting against Liverpool on Sunday, while the American federation will start its search for a new head coach who will lead the United States at the 2030 World Cup. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 18

🇪🇺 BK Hacken vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 Real Madrid vs. Inter, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 Juventus vs. OH Leuven, 3 p.m. (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

Thursday, Nov. 19

🇪🇺 Austria Wien vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 Paris FC vs. HB Koge, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 Arsenal vs. OL Lyonnes, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

🇪🇺 Barcelona vs. Servette, 3 p.m. (Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network)

🇪🇺 Benfica vs. Roma, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

🏆 It's All on the Line





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