The European soccer leagues will be back this weekend after a two-week international break that also entertained us with some incredible moments, such as the farewell game of the Argentinian legend Lionel Messi in the national team and the crisis between Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo. On top of that, the USMNT shined and delivered four wins in four games, but now it's time to go back to the usual business. Want to know more? I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Oct. 9

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: West Ham vs. QPR, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, Oct. 10

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Arsenal vs. Leeds United, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ NBCU

🇮🇹 Serie A: Inter vs. Parma, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester United vs. Tottenham, 12:30 a.m. ➡️ NBC

🇪🇸 LaLiga: FC Barcelona vs. Getafe, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 MLS: Toronto FC vs. Montreal, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

🇺🇸 MLS: Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

🇺🇸 MLS: Inter Miami vs. DC United, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Sunday, Oct. 11

🇮🇹 Serie A: Como vs. AS Roma, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ NBC

🇮🇹 Serie A: Sassuolo vs. AC Milan, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Cagliari vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

🔵 Maresca reacts to Man City controversy

Getty Images

One of the biggest stories of the international break involved Manchester City, who have been found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 charges levied against them by the Premier League over a string of rule violations between 2009 and 2018. The charges included claims that their sponsorship revenue was not paid by the sponsors themselves and that they had made off-the-books payments to players and staff. Manchester City appealed the decision of the independent commission. On Friday, manager Enzo Maresca addressed the matter at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's away game against Liverpool, insisting the titles over the last 17 years are "absolutely not" tainted as he reaffirmed his trust in the club. Here's what he said:

Maresca: "The only thing I can say is that there is a process ongoing and in this moment I completely trust the club. I spoke with the club for sure. We all trust, and probably the right moment to speak about that is when we are going to win this appeal. I won the Championship with Leicester, so in case [we end up in] League One, we are going to see. We are thinking about something that we don't know."

😴 4 More Sleeps...

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