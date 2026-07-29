Footy Fix: NWSL action picks up, Liverpool face Wrexham in friendly, MLS All-Star Game arrives

Hello! The feeling of a post-World Cup slumber still lingers but soccer's power-brokers are keeping busy – and perhaps changing the complexion of the sport as we know it. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest on a busy Wednesday.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, July 29

🏆 WAFCON: Cameroon vs. Mali, 4 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🌍 Friendly: Wrexham vs. Liverpool, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🇺🇸🇲🇽 MLS All-Star Team vs. Liga MX All-Star Team, 8 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

🇺🇸 NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville, 8 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Bay FC vs. Gotham FC, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

Thursday, July 30

🏆 WAFCON: Morocco vs. Algeria, 4 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports Connect

🌍 Friendly: Sunderland vs. Leeds United, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN2

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.