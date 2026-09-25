Happy Friday! The men's international break is officially in full swing, but the Premier League never rests. This time it's bombshell news about Manchester City being found guilty of violating financial regulations. Plus, the NWSL playoff push means the focus shifts to a team in the midst of a downward turn – the Kansas City Current. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest ahead of another busy weekend.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Sept. 25

🇪🇺 UNL: Italy vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🌍 AFCON qualifying: Morocco vs. Gabon, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

🇺🇸 NWSL: Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars, 8 p.m. ➡️ Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, Sept. 26

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Charlton Athletic vs. Manchester City, 8:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Denver Summit, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

🇪🇺 UNL: England vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🌎 Friendly: USMNT vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m. ➡️ TNT

🇺🇸🇨🇦 MLS: Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Sunday, Sept. 27

🇪🇺 UNL: Germany vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride, 5 p.m. ➡️ ESPN

🌎 CNL: Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🇺🇸 MLS: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

⚽ Tomorrow...

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.