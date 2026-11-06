The European leagues are back for the last weekend of action before the November's international break with some of the most awaited matches of the season. On Sunday, Inter will host Como at San Siro, as the side coached by Cesc Fabregas comes from a historical 9-1 win against Lens away in the latest Champions League game, while the Nerazzurri lost the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan last weekend before winning away at Feyenoord. Earlier that day, Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. And of course, the NWSL playoffs kick off. I'm Francesco Porzio with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Nov. 6

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Derby County vs. Bolton, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, Nov. 7

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Leeds vs. Tottenham, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Blackburn vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: Wrexham vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL Championship: WBA vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: K.C. Current vs. Angel City FC, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS

🇮🇹 Serie A: AS Roma vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇸 LaLiga: Valencia vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

Sunday, Nov. 8

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Genoa vs. AC Milan, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Inter vs. Como, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇮🇹 Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Gotham vs. Utah Royals, 5 p.m. ➡️ ESPN





📺 A Can't Miss Quarterfinal

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 NWSL playoffs begin

Getty Images

The NWSL got bigger in 2026, with 16 teams, two new clubs in Boston and Denver, 30 games apiece, and a midseason break to make room for the men's World Cup. Somehow it got tighter, too. After eight months of soccer, the final playoff spot came down to the last hour of Decision Day, when the Seattle Reign slipped past the Orlando Pride 1-0 and sent both the North Carolina Courage and Denver Summit home. The eight teams still standing tell you a lot about where the league is now. Gotham went from No. 8-seed champion last fall to first-time NWSL Shield winners this year. Utah Royals are making their playoff debut. San Diego Wave finished right on Gotham's heels, and many others all have a real case that this is their year. Three weekends from now, one of them will be lifting the trophy in D.C. Here's why our own Sandra Herrera believes San Diego are the top candidates:

Herrera: "San Diego may have finished second to Gotham FC in the NWSL Shield race, but this was still the best regular season in club history, with a new franchise record for wins and total points. They enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, in top form on a seven-match unbeaten run, and fueled by both experience and a youth movement in depth. On the sidelines, Jonas Eidevall has elevated the team in his second year from a lower playoff seed to a top contender, making adjustments whenever injury or form came into question. No matter who is in the lineup, it's control the ball and control the game for San Diego. On the pitch, the group is led by Kenza Dali, this year's underdog MVP, a 35-year-old midfield maven who helped mentor Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, and Gia Corley into the season. Rookie outside back Mimi Van Zanten became a bona fide NWSL starter, crucial in inverted play and attacking sequences, and complements an experienced centerback duo in Kennedy Wesley and Kristen McNabb. Fellow rookie midfielder Lia Godfrey added six goals and six assists over a long season. Trinity Byars' 11-goal sophomore season following an ACL injury was exactly what San Diego banked on when they signed her in 2024 following the elimination of the NWSL Draft. They'll either play spoiler to Gotham, or have the most pressure on them after just missing out on the NWSL Shield."

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call It What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.