Liverpool came out as the big winners during Tuesday's Champions League action, registering a 1-0 win at Inter for just their second victory in their last seven games across all competitions. Dominik Szoboszlai scored a late penalty to improve the Reds' chances of advancing to the knockout phase playoffs, but the off-field dynamics loomed large over this matchup. The visiting fans chanted Arne Slot's name following the final whistle, essentially picking his side in a war of words between the manager and Mohamed Salah following his criticism of the club in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

The news was mixed elsewhere in Europe, with Barcelona notching a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt despite Robert Lewandowski's silent performance and their imperfect defense continuing to cause problems. The big surprise of the day, though, came in Bergamo, where two late goals from Atalanta ensured the hosts would notch a 2-1 win over Chelsea. It marked the latest showcase of a sputtering Blues attack, complicating manager Enzo Maresca's second season in charge.

On the women's side, the death knell finally rang on Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League campaign following a 0-0 draw against Belgium's OH Leuven. That is, so far, the only point PSG have picked up so far in the competition, a shocking disappointment for one of a team that made a semifinal run just two seasons ago and still boasts the likes of Mary Earps and Spain World Cup winner Olga Carmona. Their early Champions League exit is the worst case scenario after a summer of upheaval, replacing manager Fabrice Abriel with Paulo Cesar while losing key talents like forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto to OL Lyonnes. Darian Jenkins argued those departures have left PSG without a foundation to compete in Europe.

Jenkins: "They have the talent, they have the investment, the legacy of doing well in Champions League and doing well in the French league, but it's just been such a changeover with their coach, with losing their biggest players. [Marie-Antoinette] Katoto had nearly 200 goals for this squad. They just have no one to rely on. Who's leading this team besides [Sakina] Karchouai?"

🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A make or break moment for Xabi Alonso?

Xabi Alonso struck an optimistic tone in his pre-match remarks ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, but he may have unintentionally delivered some foreboding comments in the process. "In football," he said, "for better or worse, things change quickly."

Things have, indeed, changed quickly for Alonso, who went from the game's next big coach landing a job he earned six months ago to in danger of getting fired. Boos rang around Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday following a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, the result meaning they have slid from a five point lead atop LaLiga to a four point defeat to league leaders Barcelona in a matter of weeks. Disarray has begun to define Alonso's Real Madrid, the group lacking on-field cohesion and failing to live up to his vision of an intense, high-pressing team. Additionally, he has yet to find a balance that suits Madrid's stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, building a team that is arguably overly reliant on the former. Mbappe has 26 goals across all competitions this season but Los Blancos have won just twice on days he has not scored, while Vinicius is on an 11 game goalless run.

Madrid's rough patch has also been defined by clashing personalities, with Vinicius reportedly unwilling to sign a new deal because of his difficult relationship with Alonso and the club's higher-ups meeting for several hours post-match on Sunday to debate whether or not the manager's approach is working – and if it's time to cut him loose. Alonso did his best to downplay the situation and put a positive spin on things on Tuesday, arguing he is not trying to change the club's culture.

Alonso: "Being Madrid manager is not about changing [the culture]; it is about adapting. We know the culture of Real Madrid pretty well; that is why it is the biggest club in the world. You have to adapt, learn a lot, interact with the players. Some days are good, some not so good. We have to face that with energy and positivity, that is the only way to turn things around."

His job security aside, Alonso likely needs a big performance against Manchester City – and his former Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola – to quell the noise, at least for now.

🔮 UCL predictions: Ahead of Wednesday's action in the men's Champions League, here's a look at how the CBS Sports team thinks the action will shake out.

🔴 Henry on Salah: Thierry Henry said Mohamed Salah made a "mistake" by criticizing Liverpool and manager Arne Slot publicly, arguing that "you protect your team at all costs, all the time."

🇺🇸 Spirit talk Rodman: New Washingotn Spirit president of soccer Haley Carter said the NWSL will have to "get creative" as the league and the club try to find a way to re-sign Trinity Rodman, who is currently a free agent.

🏆 Messi named MVP: Fresh off winning his first MLS Cup, Lionel Messi has been named the MLS MVP for the second year in a row.

⚽⚽ Pulisic's brace: Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score twice for AC Milan on Monday to lead his side to a 3-2 win at Torino.

UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Under 2.5 goals (+110): With Leverkusen finding their feet, this is a hard matchup to pick, but it could turn into a defensive slugfest. Newcastle United have only allowed more than one goal in three of their last 11 games so it's safe to say that Leverkusen will struggle to score, but the Magpies' attack has also struggled to get things going. -- Chuck Booth

